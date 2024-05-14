‘Battle For Soul Of Nigeria’ — Details Of Obi’s Meeting With Atiku, Saraki, Lamido Emerge

Following, Monday’s meeting between Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar that set tongues wagging, details have emerged.

The Chief Spokesman of Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, disclosed that the politicians met behind closed doors to deliberate on how to rescue the ‘soul of Nigeria’ from the clutch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a chat with Punch, he said, “I am not privy to their meetings. But what you are seeing are some of the long discussions we have had a long time ago. It is part of the discussions and efforts to battle for the soul of Nigeria.

“It is not a surprising thing for Obi to meet some of his political allies to discuss the situation of the country. That is the few I can say for now.”

Also an official statement released by Obi’s media team titled ‘State of the Nation and Plight of the Poor: Obi visits Atiku, Saraki and Lamido’ corroborated Tanko’s earlier sentiment that Obi is determined to engage virtually all his political allies on the need to wrest power from the APC.

“The 2023 Presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has continued to live up to his expressed commitment to the peace and progress of the nation. His abiding devotion is to the emergence of a Nigeria that works for all its people and where the people are quickly pulled out of poverty.

“Worried about the state of the nation and the increasing uncertainty in the living conditions of the poor and underprivileged, Obi in Abuja on Monday visited some top Nigerians, among whom are Former Vice President, and PDP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, the Former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and the Former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

“At the centre of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location. In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted. Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in the Northern parts of the country,” the statement read.