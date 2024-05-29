Bayern Munich Appoint Former Man City’s Defender, Kompany As Head Coach

Bayern Munich have appointed former Manchester City’s defender and Burnley boss, Vincent Kompany as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

Kompany won the Championship with Burnley in 2022-23, but the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League this season after finishing 19th.

Reacting to his appointment, during a press conference, Kompany said:”It’s a great honour to be able to work for this club, FC Bayern is an institution in international football.”

The Belgian, who retired from playing in 2020, joined Burnley from Anderlecht in 2022 and signed a five-year contract extension last year.

However, he refused to answer questions about his future after the Clarets’ home defeat by Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

Burnley said they were initially confident of keeping Kompany at Turf Moor but “the changing dynamics of the situation” made it impossible.

“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities,” the club said.

Tuchel left Bayern this month as the club finished third in the Bundesliga – their worst league position since 2010-11.

Bayern have struggled to find a replacement for Tuchel, whose initial exit was announced in February.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and current Austria coach Ralf Rangnick have all turned down the job.