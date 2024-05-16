BBNaija’s Uriel Slams ‘Baddies’ Who Prioritize BBL Over Deodorant

Uriel Oputa, a well-known reality celebrity, has revealed her dissatisfaction with a lady she shared same space with recently.

In an Instagram story post, Uriel hinted the awkward circumstance with a lady who, albeit looking fashionable with her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), neglected to practise good hygiene.

She emphasised that women should prioritise investing in deodorant just as much as they do in improving their physical beauty, noting that it is unacceptable for a woman to emanate an unpleasant odour.

Despite appreciating the lady’s beauty, the chef compared the scent emanating from her to sweat from two days of intensive gym sessions without showers.

READ MORE: Portable Meets Bail Conditions, Regain Freedom After Refusing To Pay Car Loan Balance

She wrote,

“Pls if you can afford BBL Pls also afford deodorant Because the smell coming from this beautiful woman is Scary… How can you focus on just the physical? Such a shame. Such a pretty girl…

“A lot of people need to detox their bodies… Can’t be looking like a Baddie Then smelling like Frank, after working out for 2 nights without showering.”

SEE POST: