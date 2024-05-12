Benue Police Ban Covering Vehicle, Motorcycle Plate Numbers

The Benue State Police Command has prohibited the concealing of vehicle and motorbike number plates, stating that it is a crime and will not be permitted in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Hassan Steve Yabanet, issued this warning in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO SP Catherine Anene, and made accessible to journalists in Makurdi on Sunday.

The statement read, “Benue State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly motorists and vehicle owners that covering vehicle number plate is an offence and will not be allowed in the state.”

The Commissioner highlighted that the practice of hiding number plates has become increasingly common in the state.

He noted it has caused a substantial security risk to the state since criminals can use the practice to commit crimes and get away with it.

CP. Yabanet has consequently directed all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers to impound such cars for inquiry and prosecution.

READ MORE: “Stop Tolerating Disrespect Because You Don’t Want To Lose People” – Portable’s Wife Omobewaji Asserts

He recommended motorists to keep their vehicles’ registration number plates plainly visible at all times when driving throughout the state to avoid any inconvenience that may be caused by the enforcement process.

He urged the people of Benue to corporate with the police so that “Together, we can contribute to the promotion of public safety and the maintenance of law and order in Benue State.”