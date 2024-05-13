Borno: Notorious Boko Haram Terrorist Surrenders To Army

An alleged notorious member of Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, also known as Boko Haram, Alhaji Wosai, has surrendered to the Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

At the weekend, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, said Wosai surrendered to the army on Saturday.

Wosai was said to have escaped from an enclave of insurgents in Garno village in Borno state.

“It was gathered that the terrorist surrendered on May 11, 2024, to the troops of 21 Armored Brigade after escaping from the enclave of the insurgents in Garno village in Borno.

“Intelligence sources informed Zagazola Makama that he surrendered with 1 Ak 47 rifle and 1 Magazine filled with 7.63MM 39 MM Special ammunition.

“The militant is in the military custody for profiling,” the publication disclosed.

In April, a Boko Haram fighter identified as Sajeh Yaga reportedly surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai after he “sneaked out” from the terrorists’ camp in Sambisa forest.