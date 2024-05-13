Bovi Laments AMVCA Loss Despite Having Seven Nominations Since Inception

Bovi Ugboma, a Nigerian comedian, has expressed disappointment over his African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA loss.

The comedian, who was nominated for Best Writing TV Series for his work on ‘Visa On Arrival’ at the recently concluded 10th African Magic Viewers Choice Awards, lost to ‘Volume’ by Mona Ombogo.

Taking to Instagram to bemoan, he stated that he has received 7 nominations since its establishment, four of which are solo nominations, but has not won any.

Despite this, he anticipated that before the 20th anniversary of AMVCA, he would have won 10 awards.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, he wrote,

“amvca10

All my nominations since inception -7

Individual nominations- 4

Wins- 0

Expected wins before #amvca20 – 10

Congrats to all the winners from last night. Very deserving”.

