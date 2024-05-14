Brymo Opens Up About His Mother’s Traumatic Past And Mysteries Surrounding His Birth

Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, better known as Brymo, has revealed that his mother went through a terrible event and that his birth remains a mystery.

According to the singer, his mother was raped as a teenager and her menstruation ceased as a result.

In an open talk with Chude Jideonwo, Brymo revealed that his father and mother were moving from one spiritual home to another in quest of a solution, ignorant that she was already pregnant despite not having menstruated in years.

He added that his mother’s bravery in reporting her abuser taught him courage.

He said: “The story surrounding my birth and the entire family is weird. There are always mysteries.

“There is a story of my mum, she had a traumatic experience, a sexual experience as a teenage girl. It was a rape incident. And for some weird reason, she didn’t see her period anymore afterward. And that kept on like that for three years or so till she met my dad.

“While they were taking her around herbalists and doctors, and pastors and imams, wherever they could go, so she could start bleeding, a woman needed to see her period before she could get pregnant, well, it happened that she was already pregnant, five months in and there was no blood. So, that was strange, right? I had to kick for her to know that a child was there.

“While everyone was giving her medicine to drink, they were trying to force an abortion without knowing [laughs].”

