Brymo Praises Tinubu For Reinstating Old National Anthem, ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’

Brymo, a controversial artist, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, which reinstates the old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

He pointed out that the reintroduced anthem’s lyrics are more substantive and context-rich.

Taking to his his Instagram story section on Thursday, Brymo wrote:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is officially my G.O.A.T. of all-time Nigerian president.

“Read the lyrics of the new national anthem; first stanza is all you need; it asserts Nigeria for ‘motherland’ and now Africa can be fatherland and be the symbol of polygamy and we can all focus on one family unit each finally.

“And my favourite part: ‘In brotherhood, we stand.’ We are all now members of the greatest cult on earth. Nigeria is now the only brotherhood every boy and ambitious girl must belong to in this country! I am very happy!”

READ MORE: Bring Back Old Dollar, Fuel Prices, Not Just Anthem – Comedian I Go Save Queries FG

It should be noted that President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, to reinstate the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Celebrities including Kate Henshaw, comedian Igosave, and musician Joeboy have chastised the Federal Government for focusing on changing the national anthem rather than addressing the country’s various difficulties.

SEE POST: