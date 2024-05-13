Bullied Student Seeks Justice; Demands N500m, Public Apology From Lead British International School

Namitra Bwala, the pupil at the focus of a recent viral video depicting her being bullied by her classmates, filed a lawsuit against Lead British International School in Gwarimpa, Abuja, on Monday.

On April 22, X user #mooyeeeeeee shared videos of a female Lead British International School student being bullied by her classmates.

In one of the videos, the victim was seen being slapped repeatedly by another female student while asking “Who broke my heart?”

In another video, the victim was shown sitting next to a male classmate who was heard saying “I spoilt her relationship”

However, the lawsuit, filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory under case number FCT/HC/CV/2341/24: MISS NAMTIRA BWALA v LEAD BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL LTD, seeks damages from the educational institution for its alleged failure to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for the plaintiff.

According to a public statement sighted by Punch and published on Monday by Marvin Omorogbe, the founding partner of the law company representing Bwala, the legal action is intended to hold the school accountable for its negligent conduct in relation to the highly publicised incident.

The lawsuit further requested, “the Defendant to issue a public apology to the Clamant in two national daily newspapers.

“An order directing the Defendant to pay the Claimant the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as general damages for the Defendant’s breach of the duty of care it owes to the Claimant, and its negligent conduct in failing to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain, trauma and breach of privacy suffered by the Claimant while under the Defendant’s custody and supervision.”

The legal company highlighted that its client hoped the case would spark significant improvements and lead to the adoption of suitable safeguards to stop such incidents from happening in the future within the school premises.

“Our client hopes that this lawsuit will bring about drastic changes and adequate measures to prevent a reoccurrence of similar issues in the school,” the statement added.