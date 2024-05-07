Burna Boy Is Nigeria’s Current Biggest Artiste, But Wizkid Is Greatest Of All Time – Terry G

Gabriel Oche Amanyi, nicknamed Terry G, a popular singer, has stated that Burna Boy is currently Nigeria’s biggest artist.

However, he stated that Wizkid is the greatest Nigerian artist of all time.

The ‘Akpako Master’ argued that Wizkid had established a mythical status for himself.

Seemingly taking sides in the recent feud between Wizkid and Davido, he wrote via his X handle, “Muthaf**k the Big 3, n*gga it’s just Big Wiz… n*gga bum!!!

Wiz is him.”

In another post, he explained, “[I am] Not posting Wiz to chase clout, just reminiscing all he’s done for the culture!!!

“I’m contented with what I have worked for lol… but he’s him, I repeat!!!”

READ MORE: VeryDarkMan Berates Samklef For Criticising Simi, Adekunle Gold

He added, “Concerning what I said on Honest Bunch Podcast that was posted few weeks ago, my take still stands.

“Yeah currently, Burna is the biggest, but when it comes to all timer, I’ll give it to Wiz… y’all can’t deny the works and the legendary status he built for himself… WIZ is him!”

SEE POST: