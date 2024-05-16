Burna Boy Opens Up On Why He’s Not Ready For Fatherhood

Damini Ogulu Ebunoluwa, also known as Burna Boy, has cleared the air on rumours that he is impotent and unable to father children.

The musician also stated that he plans to have children after he has achieved stability, emphasising that his future children deserve a better life than he had.

The 32-year-old musician revealed that he values the love he receives from his mother, Bose Ogulu, and his father.

He stated a desire to show more love and affection to his future children.

Burna Boy asserted that if he had desired to have children but faced infertility, he would have pursued options like In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) or other scientific methods.

In his words, “Why I haven’t had kids yet because I don’t want to have kids. Like have you seen my operation, have you seen my mom the way she loves me and my dad the way he loves me but I know I can’t give that to no one right now with the life I live”.

“When I am settled, then I can be there for my children every single day, every minutes, That’s just me, I feel like my kids deserve more than I got and I got both my mom and dad.”

“I see the bants people put out there but it is not important. Let’s even say it’s true, let’s say I can’t have kids, know that there some things called IVF and other scientific methods. You feel me but that’s not even true”.

His statement triggered massive reactions online as social media users shared their thoughts online.

Some reactions are shown below:

thestudentconnectv said, “You’re not getting any younger. You better get kids so you’ll see who you can pass on your legacy. L!fe is sh0rt”.

knuelstacks said, “Man was spitting fact! 🐐👑”.

gaf433442 said, “The perfect time might be late…”.

cjnr45 said, “Better talk if ur preeq no Dey work make we quick Dey find solution ooo. Which kind excuse be dix 1”.

