Bwala Lauds Tinubu Over Increased Oil Output As Highest In Africa

Former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign in the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership style.

According to him, Tinubu’s style of leadership is yielding positive results.

Bwala was reacting to a report by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production increased to 1.28 million barrels per day in April.

Information Nigeria reports that on May 14, OPEC disclosed the increase in crude oil output by Nigeria was the highest in Africa.

OPEC noted that it received data on crude oil production from two sources: direct communication, which is from member countries, as well as secondary communication, such as energy intelligence platforms.

Reacting via X on Thursday, Bwala wrote: “OPEC in its April statement, reports that Nigeria’s average daily crude production rose to 1.28 million barrels per day (bpd) which signifies 4.07 percent increase from the 1.23 million barrels per day (bpd) in March 2024.

“Please note that OPEC states that its report is based on primary and secondary data. The primary meaning is direct communication with OPEC member states (Nigeria) and the secondary meaning, communication from energy intelligence platforms. (Fact-checkers).

“Leadership is key. Thank you @officialABAT for providing leadership without making noise.”