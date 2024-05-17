“Cause Of Death Can Be Determined Even After Years Of Demise” – Timi Dakolo On Mohbad’s Autopsy Result

Timi Dakolo, a Nigerian artist, has chimed in on the autopsy issue surrounding the late singer Mohbad, after a doctor stated that the cause of death could not be confirmed.

It should be noted that a pathologist recently indicated that they were unable to pinpoint the reason of Mohbad’s death, despite an investigation lasting over 7 months.

Timi Dakolo expressed his amazement on his X platform, questioning whether he had been mislead by crime series he had watched, in which the cause of a person’s death can still be determined years later.

He tweeted,

“Except all the crime series I’ve been watching are lying to me. They find bodies after years of being dead and still tell us the cause of death.”

See some reactions to his post…

Pharoah wrote: “Nigeria is an enormous crime scene ☹️💔”

The Oracle said: “Except in Nigeria”

Emperor Kash noted: “Nigeria na different series oh !”

BIG_Tee said: “Except Csi Vegas has been lying”

Anie said: “When the unseen hands of Ghana Must Go bags filled with money have changed hands. A doctor will start talking like a carpenter.”

