Yemi Alade, a popular singer, has expressed concern over the country’s deteriorating economic conditions.

She bemoaned the rise in petrol pump costs and power tariffs, as well as the bad weather and overall cost of living.

The musician chastised some Nigerians for taking sides in the social media conflict between celebrities rather than demanding improved living conditions from the government.

READ MORE: “Announce Your Genre In Peace” – Yemi Alade Berates Colleagues Downplaying Afrobeats

On her X handle, Alade wrote: “Electricity tariffs and fuel are at a 400% increase. Naira to $ is dancing alanta. The weather is unbearably hot.

“People are busy being wicked to each other with daily increases in prices. Salaries have not been increased. Afrobeat artists are making the mess, and you’re picking sides instead of facing our government.”

SEE POST: