‘Change Of National Anthem Shouldn’t Be Imposed, There Should Be Wider Consultations’ — Justice Minister

Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, has cautioned the National Assembly against the imposition of National Anthem on Nigerians.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the change of national anthem should be a true reflection of the wishes of the majority of Nigerians and not only by legislative or presidential proclamation.

He spoke on Monday during a public hearing on a bill seeking to return the October 1, 1960 national anthem in the country.

Recall that the House of Representatives and the Senate last week accelerated the passage of the bill, which was greeted by criticisms from Nigerians.

Fagbemi said the decision to change the national anthem whether by replacing it with the old one or a new one, should be subjected to a wider process of citizen participation.

He said it should go through zonal public hearings, resolutions of the Federal Executive Council, Council of State, National and State Assemblies, among others.

His words: “A national anthem is expected to enjoy universal acceptance and veneration amongst the citizens, for it to attain the status of an official song that commands respect, patriotism and national consciousness.

“In some cases, national anthem emerges from open national competition among interested citizens. In other instances, the proposed national anthem is subjected to plebiscite or referendum, before its eventual adoption or declaration.

“The essence of the foregoing is to secure the buy-in and confidence of the people and to ensure that the anthem meets their collective aspirations and suits their contemporary socio-political conditions.

“Against the background of the foregoing, I am of the considered opinion that the revered issue of choice of a national item should not come into being only by legislative fiat, or presidential proclamation alone.

“It is not out of place for Nigeria to be guided by the process of evolution of a national anthem in other jurisdictions. For most African countries, the national anthem symbolises the end of colonialism. Hence, former British colonies jettisoned ‘God Bless the Queen’ to adopt their home-made national anthems, which were all notably written by their own citizens.”