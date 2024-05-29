Comedian De General Beams With Joy As He Acquires Another House

Joshua Sunday Martins, often known as De General, recently purchased another house.

This is coming after he purchased a luxurious house for his parents in 2022.

On Tuesday, the content producer turned to Instagram to announce his new purchase and also shared the pictures of his new house.

It featured him at the balconly overlooking the premises.

Sharing the photo, he simply wrote: “Another one 🏠 🤭”

READ MORE: Rudeboy And Wife Ivy Ifeoma Iboko Pay Courtesy Visit To Governor Otti, Share Photos

Netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory words.

See some reactions…

xxfundz09 said: “wise man ❤️”

man_like_tommyvilla1 said: “Everybody don dey get sense .he don go build house for his village..you see all of una wey still dey build house for lag ..make una continue oo”

floating_designer said: “Na when money sef the hard for naija naim these skit guys the splash 😂😂😂”

thaedoboy said: “Congratulations My Brother!!! Na why I dey call you BIG GEN be this🥳🥳🥳 More to come❤️❤️❤️”

lordlamba said: “Congratulations bro 🙌”

officerwoos said: “Con Con Congratulations my brother❤️ 🆙 🆙”

crazeclown said: “Congratulations brother 👏👏”

SEE POST: