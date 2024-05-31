Comedian Efe Warri Boy Slams Tinubu’s National Anthem Move, Calls It ‘Backdoor Heroism

Efe Warri Boy, a popular comedian, has reacted to the reinstatement of Nigeria’s former national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

According to him, Bola Tinubu’s administration’s return of the old anthem is an attempt by the president, who has failed in governance, to become a hero through the “backdoor.”

He stated this in a video message shared on his Instagram account on Thursday.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu has been trying to impress Nigerians, which has not been working for him. He is now trying to become a hero through the backdoor by changing the National Anthem [laughs].

“He should have gone to the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, to seek advice on governance. There is nothing someone won’t see in this administration. You can’t become a hero through the backdoor. Show workings, sir. You want people to remember you for changing the national anthem.

“Nigerians deserved better. The hardship in the country is increasing. What the president is doing shows he is incompetent.”