Cubana Chief Priest Seeks God’s Blessing For Female Child

Nigerian socialite and businessman, Cubana Chief Priest has made a heartfelt plea to God for a baby girl.
Using his Instagram account, the billionaire posted a video of a father bringing his daughter out for her first pedicure.
In his caption, Cubana Chief Priest made an appeal to God, expressing his wish to experience what it’s like to have a daughter.
He claimed that he will keep praying till he gets his own daughter.
He wrote,
“Dear God, I want to have a feel of what having a daughter feels like. Till I have a daughter of my own, so help me God”.
