Davido Celebrates First Child’s 9th Birthday Amid Drama With Babymama, Sophia Momodu

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has made a promise to his first child, Imade Adeleke, who turns nine today.

The musician who has frequently been at odds with Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first child, Imade, promised to see her soon.

He demonstrated love for her by referring to her as his first born child.

On his Instagram page, he wrote,

“Happy birthday to my First born child.

Just know Daddy loves you so much! And I will see you soon I promise”.

