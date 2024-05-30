“Don’t Compare Your Marriage With Others, Nobody Has Secret To Happy Union” – Reno Omokri Warns Couples

Reno Omokri, a media personality, has encouraged married couples to avoid comparing their relationship to anyone else’s.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, he noted that many top billionaires and politicians had married and subsequently divorced.

He explained that the lesson of these stories is that, while some men know the secret to success, no one genuinely knows the secret to a good marriage.

Omokri further stated that this is why individuals should not compare their marriages to those of others, and that they should not look up to anyone’s marriage because they do not know the inside narrative.

He tweeted,

“Charles III is a king, and he divorced. His siblings, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, have also both been divorced. Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are billionaires, and they are divorced. Chris Oyakhilome is a pastor. Yet he divorced. Donald Trump is a President. Nevertheless, he divorced multiple times. The moral of the story is that some men know the secret to success, but nobody knows the secret to a happy marriage. It is obviously not royalty, money, power, or religion. So, don’t compare your marriage with anybody’s union. And do not look up to anyone’s marriage

because you do not know the inside story. Just manage yourself and your marriage the best you can. Whatever works for you, as long as it is not a crime or sin, just jejely do it!”

