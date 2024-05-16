“Don’t Sleep” – Late Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi Reacts To Autopsy Report

Wunmi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad, has implored her late husband not to sleep in death.

She made the call amid speculation about an attempt to conceal Mohbad’s autopsy results.

Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, stated that the toxicology test performed on the late music artist found that the cause of death could not be determined.

Addressing journalists following the coroner’s inquest on Wednesday, Wahab said that the pathologist’s evidence in court stated that the singer’s body had already decomposed by the time the test was performed.

In response, Wunmi posted on her Instagram story with the message ‘Ilerioluwa masun’, which translates to ‘Ilerioluwa do not sleep’.

SEE POST: