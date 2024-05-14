DSS Operatives Invade Ogun Court, Assault, Arrest Defendants During Trial

Operatives of the Department of State Services, reportedly invaded a State High Court in Ilaro, Ogun State, arresting two defendants.

It was gathered that the two defendants, Alhaji Isiaka Fatai and Samuel Oyero, were on trial in a suit marked HCP/IC/2023 between the State vs Awode Oladosu & 13 others.

The court was presided over by Justice A.A. Shobayo.

According to PUNCH, the case was reported to be a result of a crisis that recently broke out in the Agosasa community in the Ipokia Local Government Area of the state over Obaship tussle which led to the destruction of property worth billions of naira and loss of life.

Meanwhile, when the hearing was ongoing, operatives of the DSS stormed the court premises and took away the suspects.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust, the Counsel to Alhaji Isiaka, Kehinde Bamiwola, in a statement, alleged that men of the DSS operatives used weapons on the two, stressing that Alhaji Isiaka Fatai was beaten, slapped, man-handled, rough-handled and molested.

He said: “They still went ahead and did the act to the extent that they assaulted one of our staff members, Mrs. Fadina, while doing that act. It’s a very sad issue that caused a lot of noise within the court premises.

“It was from the source that we heard they were DSS agents. If anybody sees them, one would think they were armed robbers.

“They did not wear anything that identified them as DSS, but they came to my lord this morning and said they had some people to arrest. That was when we knew they were DSS officers.

“They approached the judge before the court session began. The honorable judge advised them that if they wanted to make an arrest, it must not be done within the court premises.

“They could stay outside and do whatever they wanted, but they refused that advice and carried out the arrest within the premises.”