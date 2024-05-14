Edo Guber: ‘My Greatest Regret Is Not Allowing Obaseki Resign After His First Term’ — PDP BoT Member Says, Defects To APC

Ahead preparations for the September 21, 2024, Edo governorship race, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faced a significant setback as Charles Idahosa, a former member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Idahosa had previously joined the PDP in 2020 during the impasse between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Following his resignation from the PDP in the State, he previously served as a Political Adviser to Oshiomhole and held positions such as Director of Public Affairs and Commissioner for Information during the PDP administration of former Governor Lucky Igbinedion.

Speaking while receiving the leadership of the APC in Edo South Senatorial District at his residence, alongside his supporters, Idahosa expressed his decision to retrace his steps as a founding member of the APC in the State.

He acknowledged the disagreements within the Party four years ago, stating that the APC underwent changes during that period.

“At 71, am not here to contest position with anybody, I am here to work”, Idahosa assured members of the APC and urged them to keep their eyes on the ball, adding “It is not over until it is over.”

Reacting to Obaseki’s comment that those leaving the PDP had been given money and that the party would win 80 percent of the votes in the election, Idahosa said the ‘greatest’ thing that would befall the APC was to allow the Governor to win again.

“When he came to beg me like a weather-beaten chicken, how much did he give to me? Anytime he goes to a religious gathering, he would say those leaving PDP have been given money. The greatest regret I have is not allowing Obaseki to resign after his first four years in office.

“He came to me three times in my house to say he wants to resign, that he was tired of being Governor, but I appealed to him, telling him it was not about him but Benin interest. Obaseki is suffering from delusion of grandeur by saying that he would win 80 percent of the votes. Where will he get the votes? Idahosa queried

He therefore urged APC members in the state to unite, saying “This is not time for division in the APC, we will return Edo to APC.”

The former PDP chieftain also lashed out at those underrating Senator Monday Okpebholo’s qualification to be governor, saying it was “like underrating Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, who they say didn’t go to school but the first black man to own a Boeing 747, who has trained many graduates and owned a university.”