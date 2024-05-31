EFCC Arrests 40 In Akwa Ibom For Alleged Online Fraud, Recovers Laptops, Phones

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Uyo Zonal Command detained 40 suspected online fraudsters in Akwa Ibom State on Thursday.

The EFCC revealed this in a statement and photos posted on the X platform on Friday.

According to the anti-graft organisation, the individuals were apprehended during early morning sting operations in two different sites across the state.

The statement partly read, “Twenty-one of the all-male suspects were arrested in Eket, while the remaining 19 were picked up in Ikot Ekpene.

“Items recovered from the suspects upon arrest include one Toyota SUV XLE, nine laptop computers, 64 smartphones, one internet router, and a smartwatch.”

The EFCC stated that the individuals will be charged in court once the investigations are completed.

