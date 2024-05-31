Effects Of Flood At INEC Office Won’t Stop Edo Election – Yakubu Insists

The Independent National Electoral Commission, has insisted that the flood that affected its Edo state headquarters will not stop the conduct of the September 24th governorship election in the state.

Disclosing this to newsmen, on Thursday, after inspecting the damaged office in Benin, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu assured the people of the state that, despite the setback caused by the flood, INEC would continue with the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state.

Yakubu noted that the affected infrastructure would be repaired or replaced, adding that the commission would also borrow equipment from neighbouring states to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He said: “Our visit here is to ensure that we fix whatever we need to fix because of the election.

“We have three months and three weeks to the election and that is why we came here to inspect what happened to our facility last week Friday. So there is no immediate plan to relocate.

“We believe we can fix the damage before the election and it is better to conduct the election in our own facilities rather than going to rent any facility outside.

“Before the last governorship election in Edo, we took measures to deliver a good election and for three years since the last governorship election, we have had no issues but this is an act of God.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure and reassure Edo voters that we will proceed as scheduled and we will recover from this unfortunate incident.

“The elections in Edo and Ondo are off-cycle, so we will deploy equipment from neighbouring states if need be, and the elections will proceed.”