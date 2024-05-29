Emir Tussle: CJN Invites Judges Over Conflicting Orders

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, summoned all Judges involved in the Kano Emir tussle, causing uncertainty in the state over their conflicting orders.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ariwoola invited Judge of the Federal High Court, and the Chief Judge of Kano State High Court.

Recall that the Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice S. A. Amobeda, issued an order for the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, reinforcing the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

READ MORE: Kano Court Orders Police To Evict Emir Bayero From Palace

On the other hand, the State’s High Court, under the jurisdiction of Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, issued an injunction to protect Muhammadu Sunusi and other key figures from potential harassment by state authorities.

Meanwhile, these conflicting orders have led to significant confusion regarding the rightful authority and protection of the emirs in Kano.

The State High Court’s case is set for further hearing on June 13, while the Federal High Court has adjourned its case to June 4.

Angry protesters stormed some parts of Kano city over the state government’s reinstatement of Sanusi II as the Emir of the state.

The aggrieved agitators were spotted in Gaya and Nasarawa communities, on Sunday, kicking against the return of Sanusi.

It was gathered that some residents of Gaya, also protested against the dissolution of the its Emirate by the state government.

Gaya Emirate is among the emirate councils recently dissolved by the Governor Abba Yusuf’s led administration after the state’s Emirates Council Law of 2019 was amended.