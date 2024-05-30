Eniola Badmus Hails President Tinubu’s Leadership, Celebrates His One Year In Office

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress and recently appointed political officer, has congratulated the President on his one-year tenure.

On Wednesday, May 29th, marked one year since President Tinubu assumed office, after defeating Peter Obi and Abubakar Atiku to emerge as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Eniola took to her Instagram page in the late hours of Wednesday to praise him, stating that his dedication and leadership had brought enormous development and optimism to the nation.

She stated that she looks forward to ongoing success and progress under his leadership.

She wrote,

“Congratulations on your first year in office @officialasiwajubat

Your dedication and leadership have brought significant progress and hope to our nation. We look forward to continued success and growth under your guidance”.

