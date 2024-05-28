“Farms Infested With Tomato Ebola” – Agriculture Minister Explains Cause Of Soaring Tomato Prices

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has revealed that the increase in tomato prices is due to an infestation known as Tomato Ebola, which limited availability.

Kyari claimed this in a post on his X account on Monday, in response to a user who requested that something be done because “the cost of tomatoes is out of control; it’s like they are charging us per seed.”

In his post, the minister wrote, “A significant number of our tomato farms have been affected by a severe infestation known as Tomato Ebola or Tomato Leaf Miner. This has drastically reduced the availability of tomatoes and contributed to rising costs.”

Kyari noted that the ministry has set strategies to address the problem, which include sending agricultural experts to impacted areas to control and eradicate the infestation, as well as providing farmers with resources and information to help them recover their crops swiftly.

“We understand the impact this has on your daily lives and are working tirelessly to resolve the situation and restore the supply of affordable tomatoes. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time, he added.”

SEE POST: