Femi Adebayo Celebrates AMVCA Win, Appreciates Fans And Family

Femi Adebayo, Nollywood actor and box office king, has won an award at the just-concluded 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The gifted actor, who made his cinematic debut last year, earned Best Indigenous Language for his film ‘Jagun Jagun’.

He took to Instagram to share his excitement, dedicating the award to his Creator, production staff and team, family, and fans.

He acknowledged his pride in winning the award and promised to continue making bigger and better movies.

He wrote,

“This award is dedicated first to Allah SWT, my team/production crew, my family and to ALL OF YOU, MY BEAUTIFUL FANS THAT VOTED ENDLESSLY, to bring this award home. I’m super proud to win this award and promise to keep delivering bigger and better movies”.

