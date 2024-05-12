FIRS Official Shot Dead By Gunmen In Abuja

One Khalid Bichi, a middle-aged man, has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Abuja.

He was gunned down by the assailants in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory at the weekend.

The employee of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), was reportedly killed just before 9pm while he was out to get food.

The assailants reportedly shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

He was rushed to Maitama General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources reveal that Bichi was an active social media user, known by the username @Khalid Bichi, and had connections with influential politicians.

The deceased was said to have been laid to rest on Saturday, at 1:30 pm following a funeral prayer at Abuja National Mosque.