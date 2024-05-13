First Man To Get Pig Kidney Transplant Dies Two Months After

Richard “Rick” Slayman, 62, the first man to undergo a genetically modified pig kidney transplant, died two months after the procedure.

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), which performed the operation in March, reported his death on Saturday, May 11.

They stated that there was no evidence that his death was the result of the transplant.

Other organ transplants from genetically engineered pigs had previously failed, but the procedure on Mr Slayman, who had end-stage renal illness, was hailed as a watershed moment.

In addition to kidney illness, Mr Slayman suffered from Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

He received a human kidney transplant in 2018, but it failed five years later.

Following his pig kidney transplant on March 16, his physicians certified that he no longer required dialysis because the replacement organ was found to be operating properly.

“Mr Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation,” MGH said in a statement on its official website.

Xenotransplantation is the transfer of living cells, tissues, or organs from one species into another.

MGH expressed “deep sadness” over his abrupt passing and sent condolences to his family.

Mr Slayman’s relatives said his story was an inspiration.

“Rick said that one of the reasons he underwent this procedure was to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive,” they said.

“Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism will endure forever.

“To us, Rick was a kind-hearted man with a quick-witted sense of humour who was fiercely dedicated to his family, friends, and co-workers,” they added.