‘For Progress Of Rivers, I Don’t Mind Taking Decisions That Will Hurt Anybody’ – Fubara



Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, says he won’t let the political crises rocking the State to affect how he discharges his duty in the State.

Fubara disclosed this on Monday, during the inauguration of Dagogo Israel Iboroma as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He further lamented that the political crises, which was deemed a family matter, has unfortunately degenerated into a crippling feud.

However, he said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi, that his administration has moved on, following the presence of “a well- constituted House of Assembly” to discharge legislative duties, and the appointment of a seasoned lawyer as Attorney-General.

“I am happy that this is happening today to mark the beginning of a new era in our administration.

“When I said that I had a reason for being patient, it is because I know that we are all from one family. And if we have a disagreement, no matter how bad it is, it should be resolved amicably.

“But it has become very clear that this disagreement, there is no way to resolve it amicably. And for a lot of reasons, there are visible evidence that there is sabotage, deliberate attempt to sabotage this administration.

“For that reason, we have to move forward. And, moving forward, if it means taking decisions that are going to hurt anybody, we are not going back.”

Fubara also accused Zaccheus Adangor, former Justice Commissioner, of sabotaging the administration he served as chief law officer.

He said: “It is good that you were already a SAN before your appointment. This means that you’re a very thorough lawyer and has earned your appointment. Not like the one we had here.

“Instead of you to close your mouth, you go publicly to claim that you are a learned person. But go publicly to tell people that you were the chief law officer.

“Chief law officer? You were here and you went to stand before a magistrate court. At that time, you didn’t remember that you were a chief law officer, going against the ethics of your job. Like I said, you will get your reward, not in the next world, but in this world.”

According to him, God never makes mistakes when he elevates any person to whatever level, adding that the claim that he became Governor by mistake is unfounded