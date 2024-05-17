Foundation Offers N50m Bounty To Fish Out Mohbad’s Killer After Autopsy Fails To Determine Cause Of Death

African Television and the African Foundation for Justice have offered a N50 million reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Mohbad’s murderers.

Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Aloba, passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

His death sparked debate and protests, causing the Lagos State administration to order a coroner’s inquest.

The pledge was made following a failed attempt to ascertain the reason of Mohbad’s death during a coroner’s inquest at the Ikorodu High Court on Wednesday.

The doctor identified the degraded status of the body as a major impediment to determining the cause of death, leaving the case shrouded in mystery.

“We have been told at the courthouse the cause of death is unascertained meaning the cause of death is unknown. Meaning this could be the mystery of all mysteries in Nigeria,” Larry Omodia told newsmen after the court hearing.

Larry Omodia, CEO of African Television and the African Foundation for Justice, expressed concern over the inconclusive autopsy results, underlining the need for finality in Mohbad’s case.

He applauded the Nigerian police force’s efforts to investigate the incident.

In his exact words, “In support of what the police are doing, African television is announcing officially that together with our partners, we are raising N50 million for anyone with information that leads to the conviction of whoever eliminated or killed Mohbad. You can take this globally. We know somebody somewhere knows something.”

Omodia claimed this on Wednesday at the Ikorodu High Court following the coroner’s inquest session, which included the cross-examination of key witnesses such as Primeboy, the deceased’s close friend, and the doctor who performed the autopsy.

According to the report, the cause of death was unknown due to the body’s decomposition.

“To put an end to this mystery, African television and African Television Foundation for Justice is raising this N50 million for anybody; Police officer, market women or gatemen, if you know something or anything that may have caused the death of Mohbad, contact us, we guarantee you, we will raise N50 million for you and you will be taken abroad for safety,” he stated.

READ MORE: “Don’t Sleep” – Late Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi Reacts To Autopsy Report

“African television came into this movement, creating a foundation to ensure that the freedom of the press in Nigeria is not suppressed. In the quest to find the perpetrators, journalists and bloggers are being arrested, Arifa and Veron, two popular bloggers are currently sitting in police custody.

We came in asking for DNA. We promised N10 million to do the DNA of Mohbad’s son.”

“In addition, the foundation has taken a step further in offering free DNA for every child in Nigeria.”

“In collaboration with our partners in Belgium, UK, and Malta we made an agreement that anyone that wants DNA for their child can contact us. I encourage Nigerians to join in the movement. We are also organising a Sing For Mohbad tribute concert coming up in September to keep Mohbad name alive,” Omodia said.

Watch video below…