Fubara Can’t Change River’s Assembly Sitting Venue — Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has posited that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara can not change the sitting venue of the State House of Assembly.

Falana who stated this in on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said Fubara does not have the power to direct members of the State Assembly to meet at the Government House.

According to him, the legislature is independent of the executive arm of the government.

His words: “I would like to assume that the governor issued that executive order before the intervention of the High Court in Rivers State.

“The house is independent of the executive. So the governor cannot tell the house where to sit.”

Meanwhile, the presidency has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not take sides between Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and Fubara over the ongoing political crisis rocking the State.

READ ALSO: Fubara Makes Executive Order Moving Rivers Assembly Sitting To Govt House

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this during an interview on Television Continental.

Ngelale said that anyone with the belief that President Tinubu would take their side in the political crisis would be disappointed.

According to him, President Tinubu won’t allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers government.

He said, “I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the Federal level, State level or the legislative branch in the State or the executive branch in the state;

“…if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaking and they’ll be disappointed,” he added.

“Mr. President will not do that. What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

“He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government of conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else.

“So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides,” Ngelale furthered.