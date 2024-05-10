Fubara Not A Peacemaker, Not Ready To Reconcile With Wike – Ex River’s Attorney General Alleges

Former Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara, of undermining reconciliation efforts with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Adangor, who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet in April, expressed concerns over the Fubara’s commitment to peace and governance.

The former Attorney made led this out while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said: “He (Fubara) is not the person people think he is, he is not a peacemaker.

“Politically, I am loyal to Wike, there is no doubt about that. I wouldn’t know whether he was angered by that or not. But as far as I remember, he (Fubara) was angry that I insisted on conducting a matter in accordance with the understanding of the law.

“I never applied to work for Governor Fubara; I was invited to serve under him. Even after my first resignation on 14th of November, I never wanted to come back as a person but the President asked us to go back.

“I will give you two instances to show that he (Fubara) is not the person people think he is, he is not a peacemaker,” Adangor explained.

“I have been on leave of absence from Rivers State University, that’s my place of primary assignment. When I resigned on the 24th of April 2024, Fubara thought I would return to the university but I am aware that he had directed the management of the university not to allow me return to the university. That cannot be a decision taken by a person of peaceful disposition.”