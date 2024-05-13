Fubara Voted Against Tinubu During 2023 Polls, His Followers Are Not The President’s Supporters – Rivers APC Chair

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has asserted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara did not vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Okocha made this claim on Sunday, during a protest organized by leaders of the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Fubara’s alleged plan to demolish the House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

His words: “This shows the world that Rivers people are united. We are one. The speaker had taken us around the premises and had given us the synopsis of what transpired when the governor, in a Gestapo manner, cane with thugs to harass the inhabitants here.

“27 lawmakers are members of our party and we owe them the responsibility to protect and defend them. At every twist and turn, the governor attempts to see how he can curry political patronage by claiming he supports Mr. President. It is not true. It is a fluke.

“The world should know that they are not supporters of Mr. President. They want to lash on it to see whether they can continue to engage in their illegality. As chairman of APC, Rivers State, I have looked at the voting details in the past election and it is clear to me that the governor did not vote for Mr. President.”