Fuji Legend Pasuma Ecstatic As Daughter Aliyah Graduates From University Of Illinois USA

Fuji maestro Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has taken to social media to congratulate his daughter Aliyah Mofiyinfoluwa Odetola on her recent academic achievement.

In the photo posted on his official Instagram profile, Pasuma was present for his daughter’s graduation at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign in Chicago, USA.

Aliyah earned her Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the School of Integrative Biology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign of class 2024.

She received an Academic Achievement Programme award. The event took place at the Tryon Festival Theatre, part of the Krannert Centre for the Performing Arts.

Sharing a video from the graduation ceremony on his official Instagram page, Pasuma wrote;

“Haliamdulilahi Robin Al’amin,my daughter Aliyah Mofiyinfoluwa Odetola just graduated at University of Illinois Urbana Champaign Chicago with honorary “Modupe Olohun Oba 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼Anu nimori gba ki shagbara.”

