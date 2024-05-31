Governor Otu Rewards Terem Moffi With N10m For AFCON Feat

Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, has given Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi N10 million for winning silverware with the Super Eagles at the just completed Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Moffi received the gift Thursday night in Calabar, together with his father and younger brother.

Otu also praised the footballer for being a good ambassador for Cross River and living an exemplary life for the state’s youngsters to imitate.

The governor promised to continue supporting the Nice of France player, saying that his administration remained devoted to youth and sports development as a means of reducing youth restlessness and providing chances for them.

READ MORE: Comedian Efe Warri Boy Slams Tinubu’s National Anthem Move, Calls It ‘Backdoor Heroism

“I am particularly delighted that you represented the State well and the fact that you have been a good ambassador of the youths in the State and beyond.

“Like you, we have so many talents across the State and we will continue to create opportunities for them to blossom.

“It is for that reason that we are making a lot of investment in youth and sports development,” Otu stated.

He also praised the Super Eagles players for their contributions to sports development in the state.