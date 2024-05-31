Hardship: Ongoing Projects In Osun Won’t Affect Stomach Infrastructure – Gov Adeleke Assures

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his commitment to stomach infrastructure by providing relief materials especially at the grassroots level.

The governor stated this when he received the Olunisa of Inisa, Oba Joseph Oyedele, and his chiefs at the Government House, Osogbo, on Thursday.

Adeleke said that while various projects initiated by his administration were at different stages of completion, he would not lose focus on making available the basic needs for the people.

The Governor said: “We are not joking with stomach infrastructure, we have been making available various relief materials.

“I have also instructed my appointees to make these relief materials circulate, especially at the grassroots level.

READ MORE: Gov Adeleke Imposes Curfew In Osun Over Communal Clash

Reacting to the defection of former member of his cabinet, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, who led hundreds of the People Democratic Party, to the All Progressives Congress, said that he was surprised by the steps taken by the elder statesman.

He said: “I was surprised when Baba Oyedokun left the party without consulting anyone, because while I was on a post-election tour, after the election, I visited him, and we spoke very well.

“He even commended me, saying I left people doubting me surprised with the projects I embarked on.

“I am happy that our Royal Father and his consul swiftly responded by coming here today to reaffirm their commitment to our administration.”