“Harrysong Bed Wets, Is A Product Of Incest; His Mum Gave Birth To 6 Children For 6 Different Men” – Alexer Peres Replies Ex-Husband

Alexer Peres, Harrysong’s ex-wife, has disputed his charges of infidelity, countering with a surprising revelation that the singer allegedly bed wets.

It should be noted that the musician recently turned to social media to accuse his wife of infidelity, alleging that she became pregnant for someone else while they were still married.

He further stated that the mother of his estranged wife had married up to six times.

In response to this assertion, she refuted the claims made against her and her mother.

She stated that her mother did not marry six husbands, but rather remarried after losing her first husband, and she is still married to him.

Among other things, she accused the singer of bedwetting, stating that she dealt with it on a daily basis.

Taking to her instagram story section on Sunday, she wrote,

“Do you all know that Harrysong bed wets?

Yes celebrity wey Dey piss for body. Oh so sorry to break it to u all.

I also get to deal with this daily, while calling him my lord

You said I convinced you to get married to me? A 20 years old girl, convincing a full grown man to get married to her? Please make me understand, Never knew I was married to a robot, Who couldn’t make decisions for himself. Same you who told me your ex girl friend used charms on you. And now your eyes are open since u met me. So it’s now me that forced marriage on you, really?

I never knew my mum married 6 husbands wow, Chronic My mum only remarried when she lost her husband. As i speak, she is happily married, with her dowry paid in full. Since when did it become a crime for a widow to remarry?

And what does the words “till death do us part” mean? Pained soul why are u trying to project your insecurities on me? We all know your mum gave birth to 6 children for 6 different men.

None of which she was married to. And you, a product of incet.

Imagine having 5 siblings and you don’t know who their fathers are. Why throw stones, when you live in a glass house.”

