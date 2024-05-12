How Hospital Refused To Attend To Me Over Non-Payment Of Deposit – Ex minister, Dalung

Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, has recounted how a hospital abandoned him for hours because of the non-payment of the admission deposit.

According to him, he would have been dead if not that he briefly regained consciousness and transfer the deposit to the hospital from his bank app.

Reacting via a series of posts on X at the weekend, Dalung said he fell ill on Wednesday and went to the unnamed hospital for treatment.

The former minister said he became unconscious shortly after meeting the doctor at the hospital.

Dalung said that despite having his medical records, the hospital refused to treat him because he had yet to make an admission deposit.

”I was ferried into emergency ward but abandoned for over 4 hrs due to non-payment of admission deposits. Regained partial consciousness later did the transfer of deposit,” the post reads.

“I was then admitted into the ward and given medical attention. This is the hospital that has my medical records.

“The last medical checkup I did about two months ago was there, but suddenly, I became a stranger because of non-payments of deposits even with the so-called name.

“After that, I fell into unconsciousness again for about 7 hours. To God be the glory, I have been discharged after three days & recovering.

“Were it not for partial consciousness to pay the deposits, I would have been Mr. late. Many Nigerians have gone this way. Where is our humanity?” he queried.