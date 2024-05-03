I Contributed To Hit Songs By Wizkid, Vector, Durella, Prince, Olamide; I’m Coming Back Stronger – Samklef

Samuel Oguachuba, often known as Samklef, has spoken about how he contributed to the establishment of Nigeria’s music business.

He claimed to have discovered, mentored, and produced some of Nigeria’s most iconic songs.

Samklef specifically stated that he discovered Simi, Ric Hassani, and singer-turned-blogger Tunde Ednut.

The producer-turned-blogger also claimed to have coached Dami Krane and Phenom.

He also stated that he gave hit songs to various musicians, including Wizkid, Olamide, and DPrince.

The ‘Molowo Noni’ singer claimed that many people underestimated his achievements in the music industry due to his humility.

On his X handle on Thursday, he wrote: “I discovered Simi

I discovered Ric Hassani. I discovered Tunde Ednut.

“I was a mentor to dami Krane, flow sick Phenom.

“I gave durela his 2009 hits enemies let me live my life.

“I gave Vector his 1st major hits kilode

“I gave wizkid 6 classic hits. I gave myself ‘Molowo Noni.’ I gave Dprince ‘Jonzing world.’ I gave olamide is come back hit song of 2013 ‘Stupid love.’

“Cause I was humble and quiet some people try to downplay me. Just like utred in the last kingdom I Dey come back stronger. I invested in people and many for them are doing greater than me. God bless everyone.”

SEE POST: