“I Never Accused Falana Of Threatening To Kill Me” – Mohbad’s Father Clarifies

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, well known as Mohbad, has denied accusing Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, of threatening to kill him.

Online rumours purportedly stated that Mr. Aloba accused Falana and the late Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, of threatening to murder him.

However, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, signed by Mr Joseph Aloba on Friday, described such publications as false.

Mr Aloba stated that when such accusations were brought to his attention, he spoke with Mr Falana over the phone and clarified that he never made the charges.

He said, “Following misrepresentations in the public space alleging that I made certain allegation against eminent silk, Femi Falana SAN, I wish to make the following clarifications.

“My attention has been drawn to misleading publications in the social media titled severally as follows: “I fear that Femi Falana and Wunmi want to kill me – Mohbad’s father cries out”: Femi Falana, Wunmi Threatening to kill me – Mohbad’s father opens up”: “My daughter-in-law, Falana threatening to kill me” – Mohbad’s father”.

“The above publications are entirely falsehood from the pit of hell.

“I never alleged at any time that Mr Femi Falana SAN threatened to

“kill me and I do not believe the eminent lawyer will ever be involved in such threats against me.”

“When this allegation was brought to my notice by the lawyer to our family, Wahab Shittu SAN, Ispoke to Mr. Femi Falana SAN on phone and clarified that I never made such allegation against him and that this is the work of mischief makers.”

“My commitment to unraveling the death of my dear son, late Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) is total and unequivocal and I will not rest until I secure justice for my late son.”

“This public clarification is necessary because I will not want mischief makers to derail this struggle for justice for Mohbad by bringing me and our family into needless collision with Mr. Femi Falana SAN or any other person.”

“I have great respects for the perssona of Mr. Femi Falana SAN,” Mr Aloba added.