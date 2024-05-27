“I Regret Knowing Portable, He’s Still A Boy” – Ex-manager, Ijoba Danku

Yusuf Adepitan, also known as Ijoba Danku, a well-known promoter and talent manager, has branded his former client, Portable, as immature.

He claimed the controversial musician lied to him when he first approached him.

The show promoter admitted that he sued Portable at one point but abandoned the complaint after the singer’s father intervened on his behalf.

He remarked that he regretted knowing Portable.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Doyin’s Corner podcast over the weekend, Danku said,

“Portable is still a boy. Before Portable came to me, he lied to me. I actually sued him but his father pleaded with me and I accepted to drop the suit.

“If there is someone I wish I never allowed into my circle, it is Portable.”

Watch him speak below…