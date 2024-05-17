“I Spend Majority Of My Earnings On Charity, But I’ll Never Say It Online” – Burna Boy

Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, has stated that he donates a significant portion of his music earnings to charity but does not publicly disclose it.

He said that the money he spends on luxury cars and jewelry is the ‘least’ of his profits, and that he allocates the majority of his earnings towards community development.

Burna Boy made this statement during a recent Instagram live session with fans.

He said, “I spend a large percentage of my earnings helping the community, but I will never come online to say it.

“You might see me with all these diamonds and cars, but that is literally the least of my earnings.”

