I Spent Over N100m On This House – Man In Anguish As Delta Govt Demolishes His Property In Asaba

A video of a man screaming in anguish after his structure was demolished by the Delta State government has gone viral online.

On Monday, May 13, the State Taskforce on Recovery of Government Lands began demolishing unlawful constructions built on Dennis Osadebay University’s site in Anwai-Asaba.

The properties were demolished after the notification to the illegal property owners to quit the land had expired.

In a video posted online, the man stated that he began the building construction in November 2023, and has spent more than N100 million.

He stated that the state government failed to speak with property owners prior to the demolition.

In his words,

“This is my house I’ve spent over N100M plus not even this land alone, I have lands here and the government just came to demolish it these, I started this house November I did not stop and the government did not even have sympathy, you come and ask the people who owns the house now the school who are fighting for this will they build something like this I ask everyone who is here, does that mean they cannot come to conclusion and said young man please school or government want to use this let us even use it for all the individuals, una wey dey work like this, you’re working under the sun, is your house more beautiful than this place, how much were you paid”.

SEE VIDEO: