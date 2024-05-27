“I Took Cocaine When I Was In UNILAG In 2014, It’s Bad For You” – Rapper Odumodublvck Advises

Odumodublvck, a Nigerian rapper, has admitted to using illicit narcotics as an undergraduate in Universities of Lagos.

During a concert in Houston, Texas, USA, over the weekend, the singer revealed that he used crack cocaine before quitting.

He stated that his drug misuse taught him the importance of determination.

However, he highlighted that abusing drugs can have a negative impact on one’s health.

Odumodublvck said, “I used to take crack cocaine when I was in Unilag in 2014. It is not good for your life. But while I was smoking it one day, I learnt a lesson. The lesson is: How bad do you want it?

“And I’m talking to each and everyone of you here, whatever you are doing in your life, how bad do you want it? Do you want to be the biggest blogger? Do you want to be the biggest artist? Do you want be the biggest businesswoman? How bad do you want it?”

