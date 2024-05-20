“I Was Almost Burnt Alive With My Gang” – Daddy Showkey Recounts

Daddy Showkey, a veteran Nigerian artist, has described how he was almost lynched to death while engaging in gang activity in Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to him, he and some young men discovered a gun at a garbage dump and began terrorising people with it until one fateful day, when they were apprehended and almost lynched.

In the trailer for the upcoming episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, posted on Sunday on its Instagram page, Daddy Showkey described how he and his group were already tied up waiting to be set ablaze when they were miraculously saved.

The famous singer stated that if he could become legendary despite his tumultuous beginnings, anyone could reach greatness if they work hard enough.

He said: “I was in a gang back in the day. I won’t lie. Some of us found a gun where we used to pick valuables from refuse dump in Ikorodu. We started using the gun to terrorise the area.

“One day, when we were out in our usual style, someone saw us and started screaming, ‘thieves, thieves, thieves.’ Then we started running, but we were apprehended. They tied us up. They were about to burn us but we were saved miraculously.

“I am a living testimony for every young person, because if I can be alive today and still become Daddy Showkey, then there’s hope for everyone.”

He disclosed that one of his gang members was later caught and lynched to death.

Watch the interview below…