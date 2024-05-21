I Was Born In Gabon, Not Nigeria – Zack Orji Reveals (Video)

Zack Orji, a Nigerian actor, has gained attention for disclosing information about his birthplace.

He revealed this during an interview with Konnect With Shaddee (KWS) on Monday.

According to the veteran, his father travelled across countries and gave birth to him while on one of his tours in Gabon.

Zack Orji revealed that he has a middle name that rarely appears on film.

He said his middle name is “Amiefuna,” which means “let my heritage not be lost.”

In his words,

“There’s one name that is usually not on the screens and that’s my middle name. My middle name is Amiefuna. My father gave me that name meaning “let my heritage not be lost.

“By reason of my work I travel to different countries and by reason of my father’s work he also traveled to countries. He worked with John Hault, he had knowledge of French and in one of his travels, I was born in Gabon and I have gone back to Gabon to direct a film”

Watch the interview below…