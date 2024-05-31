I’ll Sack Any Minister Who Fails Nigerians — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, vowed to sack any Minister in his cabinet who falls short of the expectations in their service to Nigerians.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu, again, vowed to continue to do his best for the country.

“I thank the cabinet members for their efforts, but I will relieve any of them of their duties anytime I feel that they are failing Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

He further appealed to State governments to prioritize the needs of local communities by ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the administration of local governments.

“We are running a constitutional democracy. I will appeal to you to summon the governors. I am doing my very best to enhance the revenue base of the country. They must equally be sympathetic, and they must urgently consider the needs of the local people.

“People reside in the local communities. That is where they work, farm, and live. If the local governments are not effective in delivering services; as leaders, we must not hang on to the numbers. We have 774 local government areas, but are they truly effective? Do they solve problems for Nigerians? Do they coordinate development programming with the state and federal governments?

“Who is being held accountable for the performance of the 774 local governments? Maybe we should look at recalibrating. What was good four years ago may not be good today. When we want the votes, we go to the locals; when we get the votes, we move to and focus on Abuja,” the President said.